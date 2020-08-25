itel to launch its TV range in India, may take on Realme, Xiaomi

By | Published: 2:30 pm

New Delhi: itel, the leading smartphone brand, is planning to launch its range of TVs in India. itel’s brand philosophy for Indian consumers of providing trendy technology making accessibility and affordability a convenience would surely be visible in its TV launch planned next month.

The TV launch may redefine the viewing experience and entertainment needs of Bharat. It appears that itel might give competition to brands like Realme and Xiaomi in this segment.

The itel TVs are expected to be a technologically-advanced, one-stop entertainment product solution with screen sizes starting from 32-inch to 55-inch at an affordable price point.

itel will launch three TV series targeting tier 3 and below markets, sources told IANS on Tuesday. In line with the company’s strategy, the television might be decently priced and will be loaded with hi-end features.

With technologically advanced smartphones and feature phone offerings and also with the recent launch of smart gadgets, itel has become a brand of choice for the masses of India giving superior mobile entertainment at an affordable price range.

itel venturing into TV segment may again be delightful for the Indian consumers as it would ensure magical entertainment experience coming into their homes.

The launch seems to be an extension of itel’s core belief of providing magical mobile and entertainment experience bundled with next-generation features, great affordability and value proposition to its customers, according to sources.

itel has already established its leadership in both the smartphone and feature phone segment.

As per the Q2 report from Counterpoint, itel grabbed the top position with a 24 percent market share in the feature phone category. itel is already an established smartphone player in the sub-Rs 5,000 segments.