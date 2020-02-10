‘Itlu Amma’ to bring change in society

By | Published: 8:39 pm

Director C Umamaheswara Rao, who received National Award for the movie Ankuram in 1993, is coming with another interesting subject Itlu Amma — “Mothers Of The World Unite” is the caption. Starring senior actor Revathi in the lead, the movie features Madhumita, Ravi Kaale, Posani Krishna Murali, Krishneswara Rao, Aruvii Bala in principal cast. It is being bankrolled by Bommak Murali on the banner of Bommak Creations.

Speaking during the logo launch event in the city, popular producer Allu Aravind said, “After watching the movie Ankuram, I wanted to meet director Umamaheswara Rao. Ankuram movie was deeply etched in my memory. And director Balachander garu made the same impact with his array of works.

I have immense respect toward Umamaheswara Rao. Only a few filmmakers like him write stories for the society and the contemporary world. They continuously struggle to bring about a change in the society and wage a relentless battle against political system. Bommak Murali has shown dedication to produce the movie Itlu Amma.” Umamaheswara Rao said women are vulnerable to violence and social discrimination. “Mothers have the potential to bring about a change in the world. They can make this world a better community to live.

And for this, all mothers should unite. They should not get confined to four walls. They should rather understand the society, step out and express their opinions and feelings to the world. And thus, Itlu Amma tells a story about a woman, who came from a conservative family, broke barriers for the social cause,” director said. Actor Revathi said the story revolves around a mother and her journey.

It’s a rare story of a middle- aged woman who believes that she has lot to learn and bring a change and director had given his best in scripting the story, she said. Producer Bommak Murali opined that country will see growth if women are happy. “Women in Indian society were confined to household chores before the Indian Constitution came into force. With Itlu Amma, my dream to produce a social-message oriented film got fulfilled,” he said.

