ITPI Congress begins from February 2

Hyderabad: Institute of Town Planners, India (ITPI), the apex body of qualified professional town and country planners in the country, is organising its 66th National Town and Country Planner’s Congress at Hotel Taj Krishna from February 2 to 4.

The conference is based on the theme ‘Urban Environment Planning: Consequences and Challenges’ with focus on the environmental challenges of urbanisation, environment and development plans and urban flooding as the local sub-theme.

Speaking to presspersons here on Wednesday, D S Mesharam, president, ITPI said, “In India more than half of the population is expected to live in urban areas by 2050 due to increase in level of urbanisation from 31 per cent in 2011 to over 50 per cent in 2050 which will open up opportunities as well as challenges in the country.”

As India was urbanising fast, serious environmental issues had taken the centrestage in planning and governance discourses, he said while adding that India is facing extreme climatic like intense rainfall, drought and heat wave.

This year, the meeting would also focus on important issues of ‘urban flooding’ which can strike anywhere without warning, occur when a large volume of rainfall is experienced within a short period of time.

S Devandar Reddy, chairman of ITPI, Telangana said that National Town and Country Planner’s Congress was being held in the city after 17 years to deliberate on the present day challenges.