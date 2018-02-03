ITPI for climate change policies in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:22 pm

Hyderabad: The 66th National Town and Country Planners Congress organised by Institute of Town Planners, India (ITPI) concluded its two-days deliberations with 14 recommendations that included preparing climate change policies at city level and making them integral part of master plans, green mobility plans in line with the proposed Green Mobility Scheme of Union government and incorporating specific disaster mitigation policies for the urban poor in master plans.

Pointing out that flooding of major cities due to erratic rainfall was a major consequence of climate change, ITPI recommended that all efforts should be made to protect existing water bodies in cities. Measures should be taken to secure the lost water bodies due to urban development by vacating these spaces through TDR.

These deliberations were made at the 66th National Town and Country Planners Congress, which was inaugurated by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao. He had appealed the experts to make practical recommendations, which could be implemented for the benefit of citizens.

With cities contributing 70 per cent to the GDP and 70 per cent consuming classes living in cities, the ITPI recommended that city plans should promote climate change resilient city planning policies including compact cities polices and transit oriented development policies etc. They wanted an organisational framework to be devised enabling the department of urban development and department of environment in each State to collaboratively approve master plans and other major development projects for addressing climate change concerns. It suggested an inventory of vacant lands in cities that could be converted into protected green spaces and also used to supplement ground water recharge.