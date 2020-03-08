It’s a balanced budget that doesn’t hamper development: KCR

By | Published: 3:29 pm 4:08 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar complimented Finance Minister T Harish Rao for the 2020-21 budget presented by him, stating that it was a balanced one.

Describing it as progressive budget prepared for the welfare of Telangana State, the Chief Minister said that it is a realistic budget, striking a balance between income, expenditure and needs of the people. He expressed satisfaction over the adequate allocations made in the budget for the plans made for welfare of all sections and for all sectors.

Chandrashekhar Rao said that despite the fact that the country was going through an economic slowdown, and the State revenues had decreased besides reduction in devolution of funds from the Centre, the budget does not hamper any developmental activity in the State, which is a congratulatory effort.

He said the budget was made in accordance with the promises made during the elections, measures taken by the government for village and urban progress and development and the objective of including more from the poorer sections in the welfare schemes.

The Chief Minister congratulated Harish Rao after the latter introduced the budget in the Legislative Assembly. He also congratulated Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy who introduced the budget in the Legislative Council, Principal Secretary (Finance) Ramakrishna Rao who participated in the budget preparations and other officials from the Finance Department.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .