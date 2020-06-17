It’s a tough time to bring up kids: Mini Mathur

By | Published: 7:41 pm

Mumbai: Actress Mini Mathur finds it tough bringing up children in the current situation, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, earthquakes, cyclones and speculations about “agenda” that “led to the sad demise of a young life”.

Mini, wife of filmmaker Kabir Khan, posted a picture on Instagram where she poses with her two children.

Along with the photo, she wrote: “The world is going crazy right now. If a virus wasn’t enough to scare us into locking up, we had the largest, saddest human migration in history, cyclones, earthquakes, and now a scary border tussle while folks are going unhinged speculating about the “agenda” that led to the sad demise of a young life.”



“It’s a tough time to bring up kids.”

Mini shared that she is keeping her children busy with activities to make them believe that the “freaky” time will be over soon.

“To make yourself (and them) believe that this freaky time will disappear soon and there will still be a world worth living in. To give them a sense of security and yet not lull them into an imaginary la la land.”

Mini added that everyday she wakes up and tries and make the day “into a game”.

“A contest. A simulation we need to navigate to get out alive. That there is a pot of gold to be won at the end of this unbelievable set up. How fast did we finish housework today on the stopwatch? Who gets more brownie points for clearing the table today? What are the mystery box ingredients available to cook our dinner? Whose turn will it be to choose the afternoon film?

“How long can each of us hold our breath to check lung power? Who gets to choose the family workout today? Who has the highest score of oxygen saturation at the table today? How do we get Kabir to star in a tiktok video without his knowledge? Bets on who will be the one to trigger daadis rant against college capitalism on the dining table today?”