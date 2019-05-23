It’s a victory of Khammam TRS: Nama Nageswar Rao

By | Published: 10:14 pm

Khammam: Collective efforts of the party leaders and cadres had led to the impressive victory of TRS nominee from Khammam Lok Sabha Nama Nageswar Rao, say party leaders.

Speaking after winning the election, Nageswar Rao said, “It is the victory of all in Khammam TRS. The people wanted to strengthen the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao. I thank all and would strive to meet their expectations in developing the constituency.”

Though Nageswar joined the TRS just before the Lok Sabha elections, he was able to secure the party ticket, and despite being a newcomer in the party, Nageswar Rao could get along with everyone in the party. And that made him acceptable and accessible to all in Khammam TRS. One of the prime reasons for the victory in Khammam was that the TRS ranks, who took the party’s poor performance in the last year’s Assembly polls seriously, had decided to make their party shine in the LS elections, said senior party leader Janjirala Rajesh.

By a series of ‘Atmeeya Sammelanams’ with different sections of society, Nageswar Rao had made it clear that every section in the society matters for him, party leaders in the district opined.

MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, who was the in-charge of Lok Sabha elections, also said to have contributed to the party’s performance by continuous monitoring and coordination. MLA Puvvada Ajay Kumar, ex-MLA Jalagam Venkat Rao and others lent their help to the TRS’ victory. Ajay Kumar, who is on a London tour, in a statement, thanked the TRS leaders and cadres who strived hard for the party’s victory.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.