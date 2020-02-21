It’s an honour working with Kabir Khan in ’83 : Aditi Arya

By | Published: 7:16 pm

Aditi Arya has been famous for many reasons, may that be her Captivating appearance or her astounding performance in the Southern Cinema. She has had a flourishing career in the Modelling industry. Since 2015, when she was crowned as Femina Miss India and Miss World. Soon to foray in Bollywood with the film ’83 .

Aditi is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with the overtly gossiped and much-awaited film ’83 , she bags a pivotal role in the film. The film is slated to be released on 10th April 2020. Excited Aditi shares her take on her Debut with ’83 , “I wanted to be a part of this film, as it marked such a proud historic moment for India; I feel privileged that so early in my career I got the chance to work with the people I really wanted to, that is Director Kabir Khan.

I hope each experience I have with different filmmakers enriches me further and adds to my personal bounty of experiences. The film has an ensemble of the talented bunch of B Town, Director Kabir Khan has wisely chosen actors like Ranveer, Deepika, Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Boman Irani, and many such sheer performers.

As history repeats with Cinema, through the film; we are likely to see some unseen insights about the team, through the film. Aditi has been a prominent face in the southern industry as she has been associated with assorted projects in popular Southern cinemas, with films like Seven, ISM, and Kurukshetra.

Not just Southern-woods she appeared in Web Series up in Hindi .i.e. Tantra and Spotlight 2 with OTT Platform VIU in lead roles. Recently, Aditi had been featured in Kingfisher’s calendar, her mesmerizing looks have been the talk of the town since her modeling days, and this new avatar in the film ’83 shall be a delightful experience for her fans. She is an avid social media buff, her pictures are indeed a captivating glare.