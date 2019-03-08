It’s AP that owes power dues to Telangana

By | Published: 12:40 am 1:03 am

Hyderabad: Chairman of the TS Genco and TS Transco D Prabhakar Rao on Friday rubbished Andhra Pradesh’s claim that Telangana State power utilities owed Rs 5,000 crore to AP power utilities, stating that it was the other way around. “It is AP power utilities that owe Rs 2,406 crore to Telangana as on date,” he said.

Lambasting the AP Genco for approaching the National Company Law Tribunal to settle power purchase dues under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC), Rao, addressing the media here, explained that the TS Discoms have to receive Rs 1,659 crore from AP discoms. Similarly, TS Transco also has to get Rs 101 crore from AP Transco. Besides this, Rs 3,096 crore was owed by AP Genco to TS Genco, he said, adding that AP power utilities are yet to pay back Rs 929 crore to TS power utilities towards investments it had made in Krishnapatnam power plant.

The amount payable to AP Genco by TS Discoms towards power purchases made by it was only Rs 3,379 crore, Rao pointed out. He contended that AP power utilities had not responded to requests made by the TS power utilities to settle the issue amicably by adjusting the AP Genco power bills against what is payable by AP power utilities. “TS Genco and other power utilities are ready to resolve the issue without any delay. We have written seven to eight letters to them in this regard. Every issue can be resolved amicably provided the AP power utilities come forward to settle the claims across the table,” he said.

He said the TS power utilities were denied of their rightful share of power from the inter-State generators Machkund and Tungabhadra. “The TS Discoms have a right on the inter-State generators as per the AP Reorganisation Act,” he pointed out, adding that AP had also not responded positively on the issue of 619 employees to be taken into the fold of its power utilities.