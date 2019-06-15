‘It’s Bruno’: Comical yet touching

By | Published: 10:27 pm

A dog is a man’s best friend but, in this series, Bruno (the pug) is a life companion and a partner in crime. Created and directed by Solvan Naim, It’s Bruno is a story about dog lover Malcolm Bartello (Naim), his best friend and canine companion Bruno. Season one, consisting 8 episodes, takes one to hilarious adventures that take place on their Brooklyn block.

The series starts with Malcolm, who loves his pug Bruno (played by Naim’s own dog, Bruno) more than anything in the world and is very sensitive about him. When a woman pets Bruno without asking, Malcolm pets her granddaughter; to which the women reacts. Malcolm questions her why the dog shouldn’t feel any less annoyed by that behaviour. Then, he proceeds to get turkey, but Leslie (Kathiamarice Lopez), the owner, says he was the only one who bought it, so they don’t get it anymore. He goes to the supermarket, where he’s asked to keep Bruno outside. That’s when a kid unties Bruno and makes off with him.

Malcolm gets Bruno back but almost gets in a scrape with the kid’s father. Each episode, stringing Malcolm and Bruno together, revolves around the ongoing drama between Malcolm and the other residents in the neighbourhood. However, every episode has a different tale with a different issue for the duo to overcome. Streaming on Netflix, the cast also includes Rob Morgan and Shakira Barrera.