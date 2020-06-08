It’s business as usual for shooter Esha Singh

By | Published: 12:24 am 11:00 pm

Hyderabad: Young shooter Esha Singh made rapid strides in her short career with tremendous success – both at national and international level. The 15-year-old shooter from Hyderabad, the proud owner of junior World Cup silver from last year, has been selected for the Indian core team for Tokyo Olympics along with quota-winning shooter Manu Bhaker in the 10m air pistol category.

The youngster is going about her business as usual not allowing the lockdown period affect her training. “For me, the lockdown didn’t affect my training at all. I am going through my routine as usual. I train two to three hours a day and do yoga and meditation for fitness in the morning,” said Esha.

Esha showed her prowess since her debut. But she became a force to reckon with in the last one and half year winning several medals with record scores. She stunned more fancied Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu for gold at 62nd National Shooting Championship in Thiruvananthapuram in December 2018. She shot a then junior world record score with 244 at a national event in New Delhi in September last year. Since it was not an international event, the score is considered only as a national record.

Esha has also become the youngest shooter to win a medal at the Asian Championship, with a hat-trick of gold medals including in individual event, in Doha in 2019. She is more focused since making it to the Indian core team for Tokyo Games. With a dedicated range home, Esha is missing out only the competitive atmosphere, but not the training. “I have online coaching sessions from Indian coaches every day. We follow the routine they give us. Whatever we need, we will reach out to them,” she elaborated. In fact, the lockdown period has given her enough time to focus on the basics of the game. “Mostly we will be travelling for competitions and now that we have a lot of time, I focused on my basics to improve my game. So it is a blessing in disguise,” she added.

With all competitions coming to a halt, there were a few online competitions. Esha competed in only one of them. “It was a different experience and there was no pressure or competitive atmosphere. So I chose to focus on training instead. But if they are made mandatory, I will participate,” said the youngster.

The teenager is eager to get back to competitions. “I miss competing in tournaments and the atmosphere. Since it is not a contact sport, we have an advantage. But there will be a lot of people in the range when competitions go on. So it is up to the association to decide when to return. But I am eager to get back to competitive mode,” she pointed out.

