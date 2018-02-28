It’s cuppa coffee, not chai, for Hyderabadis

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: Irani chai might still be a hot favourite for many in Hyderabad, but the capital district appears to have more coffee lovers.

According to the Food Consumption Pattern in Telangana State-2017 report prepared by Prof Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University and ICAR – National Academy of Agricultural Research Management as a precursor to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s vision of crop colonies, Hyderabad’s coffee consumption is 38g per capita per month, which is more when compared to other districts.

While the overall monthly per capita consumption of coffee in the State is 24.45g, urban areas have it pegged at 35.07g, and Hyderabad leads with 38g. Though Irani chai has a strong fan base, tea consumption in the capital district is 302g per month, lesser than the State’s average of 306.54g and lesser than the overall urban area consumption of 308.86g.

At the same time, despite Hyderabadis’ round the clock fondness for biryani, rice consumption in the district is lower than many other districts in the State at 8kg per capita per month. The overall State average is around 9.5kg per capita. The consumption of wheat meanwhile was more than 1kg per capita per month.

When it came to milk, the monthly per capita consumption of which in the State was 4.6 litres, Hyderabad drank 5.2 litres, which was lower than Rajanna Sircilla, which drank 6.27 litres per month and Khammam which had figures of 5.48 litres. Curd, which had a 0.9g consumption rate per month in Hyderabad, had more fans in Rajanna, with a rate of 1.46kg per month.

The monthly per capita consumption of edible oil in Hyderabad was 1.3 litre, of which sunflower oil consumption stood at 70 per cent.

Consumption of non-vegetarian food items in Hyderabad stood at 1.3kg per month, dominated by chicken, followed by mutton and then fish. This was when the State figure was 1.38kg, with Jayashankar Bhupalpally topping the list with 1.91kg and Vikarabad recording the lowest consumption at 1.06kg.