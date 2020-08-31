It’s dance, dialogue and storytelling at ‘Bhashotsav’

Another colourful event was a story telling act with children narrating heart-touching, eye-opening moral stories.

The Junior School children of Delhi Public School, Nacharam, organised “BHASHOTSAV” – a celebration of languages as a part of the language week celebrations. It was a weeklong festival that began on Aug 24 and concluded with a special assembly on Aug 28, 2020. The celebration was graced by Principal Sunitha Rao and Junior School Head Mistress Uma Kasinandhuni.

Vibrant dance and dialogue by the children, “Mile sur mera tumhara”, demonstrated the glory of language and its diversity in India. Children dressed in regional attire spoke about the speciality of their own language.

Another colourful event was a story telling act with children narrating heart-touching, eye-opening moral stories. The narration of stories by the children was truly entertaining and enlightening. The efforts of the teachers and parents yielded happy results.

Interesting talks about Hindi shabdkosh, finding Hindi equivalents for common English words and decoding podupu kathalu (riddle limericks in Telugu) were unique and drew applauds from the audience.

Synchronized regional dance performances by the tiny tots depicted unity in diversity. Although each child was in his/her own home, the whole event was so well coordinated and organised. Head Mistress thanked the parents and appreciated the efforts of the parents and teachers for the success of the event.

