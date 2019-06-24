It’s embarrassing, says Faf du Plessis after SA’s semi-finals hopes comes to end

By | Published: 10:50 am

London: After Pakistan shattered South Africa’s hopes to enter semi-finals, Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis admitted that their efforts were ‘just not good enough’ and called it ’embarrassing.’ “Yes, definitely [it is the lowest point]. I’m a very proud player and captain, and playing for South Africa means a lot for me, and the fact that the results we’re dishing out at the moment – you know, it’s really, really tough, and borderline… today, it’s a little bit embarrassing. We’re trying but it’s just not good enough. Obviously, I’m human as well, so it will keep chipping at me,” ESPN Cricinfo quoted Du Plessis as saying.

South Africa faced a 49-run defeat at the hands of Pakistan on Sunday after they failed to chase the target of 309 runs, set by Pakistan. Du Plessis said that they are repeating their mistakes but praised the spinner Imran Tahir, who took two wickets while giving away just 41 runs from his 10 overs against Pakistan.

“You know, I feel we keep making the same mistakes over and over again. Probably started off with the bowling. Our bowling has been the one thing that’s been working this tournament, and today, a well-below-par performance, probably bar Immy [Imran Tahir], who was exceptional once again,” he said.

South Africa have only won one match in this tournament and that victory too came against the bottom-placed team on the points table, Afghanistan. They will now compete against Sri Lanka on June 28. Talking about his team’s performance in the premier tournament, Du Plessis said that they have played ‘way, way below’ their potential.

“I love captaining this team, and the fact that we are playing way, way below our potential is not something that sits with me well. There’s too much pride for me, and that’s why – I mean, I’m trying as much as I can, but unfortunately not everything is in my hands. You know, if I could, I would get my wand out and get some runs on the table for our batters, but I can’t, unfortunately,” Du Plessis said.