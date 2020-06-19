It’s graduation time for Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai

By | Published: 11:46 am

Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel Prize laureate has finally graduated from University of Oxford. She was studying Philosophy, Politics and Economics at the prestigious university in the UK.

Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford. I don’t know what’s ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep. 😴 pic.twitter.com/AUxN55cUAf — Malala (@Malala) June 19, 2020

The 22-year-old took to Twitter to share pictures from the happy moment. In the pictures, Malala appears completely doused in cake and the warm celebration with her family.

The activist was studying at Oxford’s Lady Margaret Hall College. She wrote alongside the pictures, “Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford. I don’t know what’s ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep”.

Her many followers quickly congratulated her on her achievement and suggested shows she could watch on Netflix.

The young activist from Pakistan gained worldwide attention after she was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman due to her efforts promoting female education in the Swat valley of Pakistan in 2012. Following the assassination attempt, there was a tremendous outpouring of international support for the youngster who after her recovery became an advocate of right to education. She also co-authored an autobiographical book I am Malala in 2013. An Oscar-shortlisted documentary was also made on her life He Named Me Malala.