It’s holiday time for Samantha and Chaitanya

By | Published: 8:15 pm

It’s a holiday time for the star couple Samantha and Naga Chaitanya as the duo are currently hanging out on a holiday trip to Singapore. The adorable couple of Telugu film industry Sam and Chay are among those stars that frequently set major relationship goals.

Samantha is an ardent social media geek who keeps posting every single event on social media while her hubby Chay is a private person who keeps the social media at bay. During the short vacation to Goa, Samantha celebrated Naga Chaitanya’s birthday in style. She has also posted the adorable pictures on her Instagram account recently. As part of her current holiday trip in Singapore, Samantha clicked a quirky selfie with Chay and captioned it, “I am awesome and he knows it.” The lovey-dovey couple is having the best time in their lives as they are having a ball in Singapore.

On the acting front, Naga Chaitanya will be seen alongside Venkatesh in the upcoming movie Venky Mama. On the other hand, Samantha has wrapped up the Telugu remake of Tamil superhit movie 96. She is essaying the character Janu.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter