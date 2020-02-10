It’s raining films for Digangana Suryavanshi

By | Published: 7:47 pm

Digangana Suryavanshi started her career at the age of 7 as a child artiste, debuting with the TV series Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat in 2002. She also played supporting roles in shows like Shakuntala, Krisshna Arjun and Ruk Jaana Nahin. This young talented lady has been making regular appearances on big and small screens.

The bubbly girl shares that her “passion for acting is what’s making me do this”. “I was just a child when I started acting, and my parents supported me the most. They understood my interest and gave me the freedom to work in the field I chose,” says Digangana who is presently pursuing her graduation in psychology If not actor, she would be a scientist, says the star who is also a talented singer.

Digangana didn’t limit herself to acting; she started writing and composing songs, and dedicated an album to her grandmother. Apart from doing movies, she loves to spend quality time with her parents, and watch her own movies with friends; but she tries to ignore horror movies in the night as “they scare her a lot”.

“I always want to experiment and push myself from comfort zone. That’s why I was part of Bigg boss 9, after which I got busy with movies,” says the young starlet who acted in Bollywood in films like FryDay alongside Govinda and Jalebi under the banner Vishesh Films by Mukesh Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt. Her first Telugu first was Hippi opposite Kartikeya.

Digangana is very choosy when it comes to roles. “I have tried everything now, I was seen on big and small screen, I have been offered web series too, but my only focus for now is big screen. For the past couple of years, I have been doing films in the south industry, and I would be happy to work for Telugu industry as people here are very friendly,” shares Digangana.

Currently shooting for Seetimaar starring opposite Gopichand as a female lead, she is playing a TV journalist in the movie. This is her third Telugu movie. Her second movie is Valayam, which is going to release this month, where she is starring opposite Laksh Chadalavada. Digangana shares that she would love to pair up with Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, and Mahesh Babu if she gets an opportunity.

