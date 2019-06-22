It’s time for some cricket talk for Soha Ali Khan

By | Published: 1:03 pm

Mumbai: Actress Soha Ali Khan will soon be seen in a video where she will be seen talking about cricket and sharing tips with children. Soha, whose grandfather Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi and father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi made a name for themselves in the world of cricket, will also pass on some tips that she learned from her grandfather and father.

“So excited to interact with kids across India along with Peppa and George! Sharing some of the family secrets about cricket that I’ve grown up with – ranging from warm ups and teamwork to how to prepare for the perfect six,” Soha said in a statement.

Team India North, Soha along with Peppa Pig and George will be cheering and coaching children. “I’m excited and nervous at the same time since they are big shoes to fill but I know it will be a lot of fun with Peppa and George… They are just adorable,” she added.