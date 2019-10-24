It’s time opposition parties learn their lesson: Subhash Reddy

By | Published: 4:06 pm

Hyderabad: The victory for Telangana Rashtra Samiti candidate Sanampudi Saidi Reddy in the bye-election to Huzurnagar Assembly constituency and the emphatic nature of the win, should come as an eye-opener to opposition parties in Telangana, Seri Subhash Reddy, political secretary to the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has said.

In a statement on Thursday, Subhash Reddy said TRS’ victory on Thursday in the bypoll demonstrated that mere political campaigns targeting the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for the sake of targeting him, was not acceptable to Huzurnagar’s voters. For 60 years, Congress did little for the constituency but in the past six years, the TRS government showed the people what real development looks like.

This is why the people voted in large numbers for TRS. The people have yet again shown that they appreciate the development and welfare measures taken up in the State by the Chief Minister. The results have turned all predictions by so-called political pundits – that even if TRS wins it would be with a slender margin – upside down, he said.

Saidi Reddy won with a majority of 43,624 votes. “The TRS win once again showed that the party was firmly placed in the hearts and minds of the people and that the people believe that it is only TRS that can deliver welfare and development,” Subhash Reddy said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter