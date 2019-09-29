It’s time to crave and not starve

By | Published: 9:06 pm

A popular food blogger, Rebecca Raben, has come up with something we all badly need with the growing amount of dieting techniques to stay slim. She claims that there is no need to be on a diet in order to stay slim. She refuses to diet and deprive herself of anything and eats whatever she feels like. And what’s more surprising? The dieticians are also on the same page with her.

Rebecca runs the popular Instagram account called ‘i_actually_ate_that’ that has almost 79,000 followers. As the name suggests, she posts about foods she eats on a regular basis. They are full of calories, but look mouth-watering and appetite-awaking. Despite eating so much, she still manages to stay slim and gladly reveals her secret.

Rebecca reveals that she doesn’t restrict herself from the food she wants to eat. If she feels like eating pizza, she’ll do it. If she’s craving a cheeseburger or shrimp, she’ll go for it. The food blogger also confessed that she enjoys the food and doesn’t scarf it down. She always finds enough time to savour the taste of the food she is eating at the moment and tries to not rush through her meals. However, there are some precautions a person should take when eating this way.

The fact that you want to eat something and can, doesn’t mean that you should eat it in enormous amounts. Your food portions should be moderate and sensible. There is a difference between relishing every bite and eating it all the time without any measure. The rule should be eat everything you want, but remember to be mindful about moderation, let your mind and stomach enjoy the absence of restrictions, and indulge yourself. For more pictures and details check out https://brightside.me/.

