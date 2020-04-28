IUML appeals Nizambad CP to take action against Dharmapuri Aravind

By | Published: 8:58 pm

Nizamabad: Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) submitted a memorandum to Nizamabad Police Commissioner and appealed to take strict action against Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Aravind for spreading hateful propaganda among people, dividing people on the name of religion and it is against to right of freedom and liability given by Indian constitution.

IUML State General Secretary Abdul Gani submitted a memorandum to Nizamabad Police Commissioner Karthikeya on 21st April, that in the view of COVID-19 lockdown, Nizamabad MP D Aravind inciting street vegetable and fruit vendors of Hindu community through social media to keep saffron flag (Bhagwa Janda) on their vegetable stalls and trollies for identification of particular community and appeal Hindu community to purchase stuff from these vendors only and stop all trades from Muslim vendors.

He said that MP spreading message that Muslims are solo responsible for spreading the Coronavirus in India and playing divisive politics.

IUML leaders stated that following the appeal of MP Aravind, Hindus boycotting Muslim vegetable and fruit vendors in various places of Nizamabad city and started abusing them, when they came to sell their goods in Hindu majority areas.

