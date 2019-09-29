I’ve become stronger now: Yo Yo Honey Singh

By | Published: 8:22 pm

He gained instant stardom by belting out hits such as Main Sharabi, Angrezi beat and Lungi Dance. Punjabi rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, who has openly spoken about his struggles with bipolar disorder and alcoholism, says he has emerged stronger after his battles with his demons.

Singh was missing from the limelight around 2016-2017. He made a stunning comeback with songs like Dil chori and Chhote Chhote peg in the film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. He even featured in music video after four years with the single Makhna. Has he come out stronger? “I have become stronger now. I never faced such problems in life, but when it happened I had my family to support me and help me fight and get out of it,” Singh said. Singh, whose real name is Hirdesh Singh, says he was sick and hence his career’s pace became a little slow during that phase. “I was sick and when I recovered I chose to stay in the studio, and I think I made around more than 35 songs from 2017 to 2019. All these songs will come out soon.”

Singh can be labelled as the face of Punjabi pop in the late 2000s. His tracks became Bollywood specials, often a film’s main ingredient, as he started giving one hit after the other in movies such as Cocktail, Chennai Express, Khiladi 786 and Boss.

