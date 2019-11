By | Published: 11:27 am 1:17 pm

Bandipora: Two terrorists were killed on Monday in encounter with the security forces in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Two terrorists have been killed. Arms and ammunition recovered. Identity and affiliation being ascertained,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

The encounter broke out when security forces launched a search operation following specific information about the presence of some terrorists. More details are awaited.