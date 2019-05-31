J-K: 4 killed, 9 injured after vehicle falls into gorge

By | Published: 11:01 am 11:19 am

Doda: Four people were killed and nine sustained injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge here on Thursday night.

“The incident took place on Batote-Kishtwar national highway at about 11.30 pm. The vehicle carrying 13 passengers was on its way to Bhalla from Batote when it skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge,” Doda Tehsildar, Shabir Ahmed, told ANI.

Three people died on the spot while one succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital. Of the nine, five critically injured were sent to the Jammu Medical College for advanced treatment while the others are admitted to the Doda medical college, he added.

This is the third such accident in Doda district in a span of 24 hours, informed the official.