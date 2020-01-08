J-K: Teenage girl killed in house collapse in Kathua

By | Published: 5:07 pm

Kathua: A 14-year-old girl was killed while her mother and sister were injured on Wednesday when their house collapsed following heavy snowfall and rains in a remote village here, police said

The ‘kutcha’ house of Sita Ram collapsed at village Malhar in Billawar Tehsil early Wednesday, trapping his wife and two daughters, a police official said.

He said the locals immediately launched a rescue operation and retrieved the trio from the debris and rushed them to hospital, where Manisha (14) succumbed to injuries.

Manisha’s mother Chanchala Devi (45) and elder sister Sheela Devi (19) are undergoing treatment and their condition was stated to be “serious”, the official said.

The high altitude areas of Jammu region experienced heavy snowfall, while the plains were lashed by incessant rains over the past two days.