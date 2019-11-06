Jaagdish Reddy reviews water levels in village tanks linked to SRSP canal

By | Published: 10:34 pm

Suryapet: Power Minister G Jagdish Reddy on Wednesday instructed officials of Irrigation Department to fill up all the village tanks, which are linked to SRSP canal within 10 days.

Jagdish Reddy held a review meeting at his office at Suryapet and inquired about the water levels in the village tanks and condition of the canals. Reminding that Godavari waters have reached the district through SRSP canal, he has instructed the officials that all the village tanks should be filled up and water should flow in all sub-canals to provide irrigation facility to the farmers. It would also help officials to know the condition of the canals. The farmers of the district were jubilant after waters of Godavari river touched their areas through SRSP canal. He pointed out that tens of villages, which have received Godavari waters, had sufficient water.

He has also instructed the officials to prepare proposals to clear hurdles, if any, in providing irrigation facility to the farmers through SRSP canal. Reminding that the State government has already sanctioned Rs 640 crore for modernisation of SRSP canal, he said that the government was ready to take up any additional work.

The officials told the Minister that there were 198 chain-village tanks in Thungathurthy, Suryapet and Kodad Assembly Constituencies in the district and 33 village tanks out of total 89 village tanks in Thungathurthy Assembly constituency have already been filled with Godavari waters through SRSP canal. Out of total 86 village tanks, 30 village tanks were overflowing in Suryapet Assembly constituency. Out of 23 village tanks in Kodad Assembly constituency, three village tanks were filled upto 90 percent.

Reacting to it, the Minister has asked the elected representatives of local bodies to cooperate with the officials of Irrigation Department in filling village tanks with Godavari waters in the district. Reminding that farmers of Solipeta village located near Musi project, which has 30,000 acres of ayacut, were denied irrigation facility, the Minister assured that irrigation facility would be provided to the farmers of the village through SRSP canal. He said that schedule of water release from Musi project for Rabi crop season would be finalised after holding a meeting with ayacut farmers.

Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, Executive Engineer(Irrigation) Badhru Naik, Deputy Executive Engineers Prasad, Swamy and Naveen also attended the review meeting.

