‘Jaan’, a romantic entertainer on a lavish scale

After Baahubali and Saaho, it is now Jaan. Fans of the young rebel star who carved a niche for himself with a series of portrayals that won appreciation and admiration not only across the country but in other parts of the globe too, impatiently wait for their favourite stars to blaze a new trend again.

The shoot for Prabhas’ new movie Jaan presently going on in different locales in Europe is learnt to have picked pace. Actually, Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creations had plans to finish both the projects, Saaho and Jaan, simultaneously, but Prabhas, close sources said, preferred Saaho to be completed first. He is said to have left Jaan behind with certain portion finished.

To make it different from Saaho, Jaan is being made as a romantic entertainer which earlier was touted be an action thriller.

Pooja Hegde is paired against Prabhas and Kajal bagged a pivotal cameo. In the backdrop of spectacular locations in Europe, director Radhakrishna is said to be toiling to showcase Prabhas in an entirely distinct character of a palm reader as one of the two roles.

For one of the roles, Prabhas is reported to have grown moustache and sports a clean-shaven look for the other. A few important scenes were already shot in Paris last year itself.

After boarding on a regular shooting schedule, Radhakrishna is on a race to wrap up the rest of the film as a romantic musical entertainer on a very lavish scale.

Pooja Hegde was overwhelmed at being paired against Prabhas after his films like Baahubali, The Conclusion and Saaho made on huge budgets. She said her role has shared a few musically entertaining scenes along with action sequences also. Recently,

she heaped extravagant praise on Prabhas saying that none other than Prabhas could amass such image with back-to-back hits in Hindi. Other than Aamir Khan, she says, it is only Prabhas who has such crazy following in Hindi. Jaan is going to be released in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

