Jaanu, a tribute to unconditional love

By | Published: 8:39 pm

The first-look poster of Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand’s upcoming movie titled Jaanu. As we see the poster, Sharwanand is seen herding camels in the middle of the dessert with a camera and a backpack. Going by the looks, he seems to be playing the role of a photographer in the movie.

The Twitter handle of Sri Venkateswara Creations tweeted saying, “A tribute to unconditional love… here’s the first look of #Sharwanand and @Samanthaprabhu2’s #[email protected]_Official #PremKumar @Govind_Vasantha#JMahendran @CinemaInMyGenes #SVC34.”

The movie is a Telugu remake of Tamil blockbuster movie 96. C Prem Kumar, who had directed the original Tamil movie, helming the Telugu project too. The Tamil romantic entertainer 96 had starred the actors Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha in the lead roles.

The movie was critically acclaimed and had turned a money spinner at the Tamil box office. Coming to the Telugu remake, Prem Kumar seems to have made a few changes as per the requirements of Telugu audiences. Music composer Govind Vasantha is making his debut with Jaanu in Telugu. The movie which is being bankrolled by Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations, is expected before Telugu fans this summer.

Taking to her social media account, Samantha wrote a few days back, “Another special film and a role that has challenged me to be better than I was yesterday…(sic).” Aside from this project, the actress also has a web series, The Family Man 2.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter