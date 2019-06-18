Jabardastha fame Chalaki Chanti injured in road accident

By | Published: 11:56 am

Suryapet: Jabardastha TV programme fame Chalaki Chanti sustained minor injuries in road accident on National Highway 65 near Komurabanda of Kodad mandal in Suryapet district in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The road accident has taken place when a car driven by Chalaki Chanti hit a lorry from the back side at Komurabanda of Kodad mandal at 6.30 am. He received minor injuries in the incident. He was going to Hyderabad from Vijayawada in his car.

Kodad police rushed to the place and shifted Chanti to a hospital at Kodad for treatment.

