JAC convenor booked for Million March in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:20 pm

Hyderabad: The Chikkadpally police have booked a case against Mushtaq Malik, the convenor of the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee against CAA and NRC, charging him with violation of the conditions laid down before being granted permission for Saturday’s Million March.

The Chikkadpally police registered the case following the large number of protesters, who passed through the Chikkadpally area to reach Dharna Chowk for the march. According to the police, around 50,000 people hit the streets on Saturday to protest against the CAA, National Register of Citizens (NRC), and the National Population Register (NPR).

Police booked Mushtaq Malik under Sections 143 (punishment to a member of an unlawful assembly), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 290 (punishment for public nuisance) of IPC and 21/76 (obstructing traffic) under the Hyderabad City Police Act. According to the Chikkadpally Police, the organiser had violated the rules as they were passing through the area towards Dharna Chowk. They had taken permission for only a bike rally on condition of not allowing more than 1,000 people to gather.

However, half a lakh people were part of it, which led to the legal action against the JAC convenor, they said. Similar cases were booked in Saidabad and Musheerabad police stations as well. Several people including women, doctors, advocates and students from different universities took part in the march. It also drew people from Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar and Nizamabad districts.

