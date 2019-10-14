JAC to conduct rasta roko in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:58 pm

Hyderabad: As the indefinite RTC strike called by Joint Action Committee entered 10th day, union leaders and employees held a sit-on protest across various bus depots in the city on Monday. At Ranigunj Bus Depot, large number of union leaders carried out protest holding placards ‘Save RTC’ and ‘Save public transport’ and raised slogans in support of TSRTC’s JAC strike.

On Tuesday, JAC will conduct a ‘Rasta Roko’ (road block) across the city to demonstrate their protest against the State government, where roads near bus depots would be blocked by the agitating employees. According to JAC leaders, they would carry out ‘Rasta Roko’ at all the bus depots in the State on Tuesday and would be followed by big rallies on Wednesday. “We are getting support from all corners. Strike would only get intensified unless government come in the support of RTC,” said a JAC leader.

Meanwhile, RTC management is making efforts to increase the bus fleet for the convenience of passengers. Till 6 pm on Monday, authorities has managed to operate 3,557 RTC buses and 1,818 hired buses apart from private vehicles to ferry passengers to their destinations across the State.

