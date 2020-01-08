JAC to educate public on CAA, NRC in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:56 pm

Hyderabad: A joint action committee (JAC) was formed to create awareness on the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizenship with over 400 schools as its members.

Mohd Maqdoom Ali Khan, convenor of the newly formed Telangana Private Schools JAC said they opposed CAA and NRC in its present form. “We will oppose the move of the government to go ahead with CAA or NRC in Telangana. A massive campaign will be taken up to educate people about the issues related to CAA and NRC,” he told mediapersons here.

He said the JAC would be a non-political group and support all those who were opposing CAA/NRC/NPA. The JAC appealed to the parents and teachers to participate in the ‘Tiranga Rally’ scheduled on Friday at Mir Alam Eidgah in the city.

