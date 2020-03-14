JAC urges govt to pass resolution against CAA

By | Published: 9:15 pm

Hyderabad: The Joint Action Committee against NRC, CAA and NPR, threatened to announce a ‘Chalo Assembly’ march if the State government failed to pass a resolution in the Assembly.

Mohd Mustaq Malik, convenor, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh JAC against CAA, NPR and NRC, on Saturday at a press conference said the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had said the government would pass a resolution. However, so far the government has not passed any resolution in the Assembly even though the sessions began last week.

“We are demanding the government to pass a resolution against the CAA, NPR and NRC before March 18. Otherwise, we will give a call for Chalo Assembly,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .