Jackie Shroff introduces Green India Challenge to B-town

By | Published: 6:49 pm

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff encouraged people to plant more trees and contribute to a greener India recently when he made an appearance on the comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show. Jaggu Dada in his bindass style said, “There are different trends these days about giving challenges to others. I would like to promote the challenge of a green environment. You take a selfie with any plant you grow and challenge three other people to do the same. Spread the challenge and make your society a better place to live.” This won’t be the first time actors have taken up the challenge. Chiranjeevi, Sai Dharam Tej, Raashi Khanna, Sreemukhi, Suma, Priyatosh, Vithika Sheru, among others have all taken part in this challenge and nominated their fellow actors and team.

TRS Rajya Sabha MP Joginapalli Santosh Kumar initiated the Green India challenge last year which was widely promoted by politicians, activists and actors.

