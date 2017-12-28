Jacqueline Fernandez ‘connects’ with franchise movies

By | Published: 2:32 pm 2:33 pm

New Delhi: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who has featured in franchise films like ‘Housefull’, ‘Murder’, ‘Judwaa’ and ‘Race’, says she really connects with them.

Asked about her being a franchise favourite, Jacqueline told IANS over phone from Mumbai: “It has been crazy. From ‘Housefull’, ‘Race’ to ‘Judwaa’… There have been so many franchises that there have been. I really connect with it.

“It is also very cool to continue being a part of a franchise… It feels really good.”

Jacqueline Fernandez, who has been roped in to be a part of the third installment of the ‘Race’ franchise starring Salman Khan, says it is a huge deal for her to feature opposite the superstar after ‘Kick’.

“At the same time, I am kind of getting together again with Remo D’Souza and Ramesh Taurani. There are so many familiar faces, and so it’s great. The entire team is very rocking and we are having a great time. We are very psyched about the action we will be doing and the twists and turns in the film,” she added.

Jacqueline will also be seen with Sushant Singh Rajput in ‘Drive’, and it has been a joyride, she says.