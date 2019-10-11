Jacqueline’s work spirit and professionalism are an inspiration

By | Published: 10:50 am 10:12 pm

Jacqueline Fernandez is gearing up for her first Netflix release Drive along with co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. The duo will be seen working together for the first time. It came as a shock to the cast and crew of the film when Jacqueline fainted on the film’s set while shooting for Karma.

Jacqueline was shooting for the action sequence and preparing for the dance number simultaneously and the busy schedule took a toll on her health. Down with 101-degree fever, Jacqueline had to shoot the song on the given day due to huge production costs. Although the producers were ready to postpone the shoot, showing professionalism Jacqueline asked the director to continue the shoot.

While shooting for Karma, Jacqueline had to perform some stunts and also dance on the high-paced song despite being ill, but she performed each and every step with ease and surprised everyone present on set with her stellar performance. The entire unit on the film gave her a standing ovation and director Tarun Mansukhani was very impressed to see the actor’s dedication and passion towards her craft.

Talking about this, Jacqueline Fernandez said, “At the time I was right in the middle of shooting for a lot of projects. I had an injured leg and I had to fit in all these rehearsals which required me to dance in pretty high heels, and my knees both went for a toss! We shot the song over two days, and we managed to squeeze in a lot into that two days. It was also a night shoot which I don’t work very well with. But, I’m really happy with the song, really happy with the way it turned out and I can’t wait for everyone to see it!” Drive produced by Dharma Production starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to hit Netflix on November 1.