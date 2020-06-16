Jadeja best fielder, KL Rahul best Indian batsman: Steve Smith

By | Published: 12:47 pm

Hyderabad: Australian cricketer and former captain Steve Smith rated Ravindra Jadeja as one of the best fielders and named KL Rahul as the best Indian batsman, during a question answer session on Instagram.

The cricketer, who was banned for a year by Cricket Australia for his role in sandpaper scandal, took to the social networking site to answer fans’ questions. When he was asked about who according to him was the best fielder and who impressed him the most, he said, ““KL Rahul. Very good player!” Rahul, who has played 36 Tests, 32 ODIs, and 42 T20Is, has become one of the mainstays of the Indian batting line-up after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Asked about Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Smith responded saying the former Indian skipper is a “Legend! Mr Cool”.

He also picked Indian Premier League as the best tournament in the world. “Tough to beat the IPL. Playing with and against the best players from around the world.” Speaking about India’s tour of Australia, he said: “Can’‘t wait. Going to be awesome.” On Indian batting great Rahul Dravid, Smith said “what a lovely gentleman and seriously good player.”

