Jaden Smith’s food truck for homeless

By | Published: 3:45 pm

Singer-actor Jaden Smith surprised his fans by giving something back to his city. The 21-year-old decided to open a free food truck for homeless people in Los Angeles.Jaden set up the shop on Skid Row and opened the ‘I Love You’ restaurant, which serves “healthy, vegan food for free.” The star also posted a couple of pictures of the food truck on his Instagram account about 2 days back.

“The @ILoveYouRestaurant Is A Movement That Is All About Giving People What They Deserve, Healthy, Vegan Food For Free,” Jaden wrote on Instagram.Jaden set up shop in the downtown LA neighbourhood and provided brown paper bags packed with food.