Jadi Malkapur waterfall comes alive

By | Published: 12:05 am 10:26 pm

Sangareddy: The Jadi Malkapur waterfall located on the Telangana-Karnataka border has come alive with the recent rains in the forest area located between Jadi Malkapur village and Sangapur Tanda of Zaheerabad mandal in the district. Since the area has been witnessing regular rains for over a fortnight, the waterfall has started flowing without any interruption.

Though the waterfall, surrounded by lush green pastures, usually attracts a large number of tourists during the rainy season from various towns in Karnataka and Hyderabad besides other parts of Telangana, the footfall has been relatively low on accounting of the coronavirus fear.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Panchayath Secretary of Jadi Malkapur, Subhash said that the waterfall is in full swing for over a week now as the forest area spread upto Chincholi in Karnataka and Tandur in Vikarabad district has been witnessing rains. However, he observed that the Covid-19 had dampened the spirit of tourists this year.

The local youth and some wildlife enthusiasts have been visiting the place to take some photographs, but not many were daring to venture into the waterfall fearing the infection of the coronavirus. It is the only waterfall in the entire erstwhile Medak district. The Gottam Gutta area in the forest, where the waterfall transforms into a stream and traverses through the forest, is also a must visit place for the visitors.

Recently, wildlife photographers Naresh Vadrevu, Manoj Kumar Vittapu and several other shutterbugs have also visited the place since the place is known for the movement of some rare birds.

Wildlife photographers have captured some wonderful photographs of both nature and birds. However, the locals observed that the governments have put no efforts to develop the tourist destination by providing infrastructure facilities here though it has got a great potential to attract the tourists from Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The people have been visiting the place on their own during the monsoon. The locals have appealed to the government to develop the waterfall by laying a road and providing other necessary facilities.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter