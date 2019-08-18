Jaffar upsets Kishore Kumar

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:29 pm

Hyderabad: Unseeded SK Jaffar from ACCA defeated 16th seeded DY Kishore Kumar in the men’s singles third round 25-14, 25-18 in the sixth VA Sarma & V Indiramba memorial state ranking carrom tournament being held at Anandnagar Welfare Association Sports Academy, Khairatabad on Sunday.

Results: Men: Third round: K Srinivas (IOCL) bt SK Sahil (HMCC) 25-00, 25-12; Nayeem Akhtar (HMCC) bt M Srinivas (Ind) 25-11,25-16; A Jai Kumar (Ind) bt Mohd Osman (Sami-CC) 25-07, 07-25, 25-12; SK Jaffer (ACCA) bt DY Kishore Kumar (Ind) 25-14; 25-18; L Gopikrishna (Ind) bt K Jayaprasad (Ind) 25-12, 25-8; V Sivananda Reddy (Postal) bt N Sai Santosh (ACCA) 25-00, 25-00; B Srinivas Raja (Ind) bt Mohd Saleem (DLRL) 25-09, 25-00; Mohd Ahmed (Ind) bt GG Sandeep Kumar (Ind) 07-25, 19-02, 25-13; V Anil Kumar (AGAP) bt Hanumanth Rao (MLKJ) 25-00, 25-00; D Kalyan (ACCA) bt Sai Charan (MNCL) 15-14, 25-00; Syed Khaleel (Sami-CC) bt Basil Philips (Ind) 22-15, 14-5, 25-08; S Ashwin Kumar (SBI) bt M Ram Mohan Rao (Ind) 25-00, 25-04; Raja Kishore (Ind) bt Shaikh Raheem (Ind) 25-05, 25-14; YSR Subramanyam (Ind) bt R Raju (Ind) 22-08, 25-06; SK Mohammad (Ind) bt Mohd Salauddin (Ind) 25-00, 25-04; U Naresh (ACCA) bt D Sai Kumar (Ind) 25-21, 25-21; U Giridhar (V-10) bt Mohd Mateen (HMCC) 17-19, 24-11, 25-01; Raghu (AWASA) bt Khaleem (MBNR) 25-10, 25-00; S Ramesh (Ind) bt S Sai Baba (CKL) 25-11, 25-11; Shah Rukh Khan (Ind) bt M Shiva Sailesh (MLKJ) 25-08, 25-08; RD Dinesh Babu (AGAP) bt Ravikanth (SOI) 25-00, 25-00; Habeeb (HMCC) bt B Nitin Goud (ACCA) 25-00, 25-16; P Balwanth Rao (Ind) bt M Suresh Babu (Postal) 10-24, 25-10, 18-10; Mohd Waseem (ACCA) bt SV Ramana Murthy (KPHB) 24-04, 25-02; S Naveen (Ind) bt Munawar (HMCC) 25-16, 16-10; Benjamin Joel (Ind) bt Brijeshwar Chowda (MBNR) 25-15, 25-00; Nandu Kumar (Ind) bt Lalit Swamy (HMCC) 25-00, 22-08; PS Uday Kumar (AGAP) bt Mohd Arshad Khaja(HMCC) 25-11, 25-17; Abdul Rehman (HMCC) bt U Giridhar (V-10) 11-25, 25-06, 25-10; Pandiyan (Infosys) bt Sathyam (MBNR) 19-16, 23-07; S Aditya (Ind) bt Mohd Sami (ACCA) 25-18, 25-10.

Junior boys: First round: Rajasekhar (Ind) bt A Hemanth (MNCL) 21-00, 08-20, 25-07; C Ajay (AWASA) bt DD Sai Sachin (Ind) 21-07, 21-00; Musheeruddin (Ind) bt B Avinash (AWASA) 10-07, 16-13; R Srikkanth (AWASA) bt Y Suhas (WGL) 25-00, 25-00.

Junior girls: First round: G Archana (AWASA) bt V Srija (WGL) 24-00, 25-00; M Pramisha (WGL) bt Gouthami (Bhavans) 15-00, 23-04; Lahari (Bhavans) bt B Suneetha (WGL) 25-00, 25-00.

Women: First round: G Archana (AWASA) bt B Nagamani (GENCO) 25-02, 25-00; SP Sweta (Ind) bt M Prameesha (WGL) 25-07, 25-00; V Lakshmi (IBM) bt B Padmaja (AGAP) 25-11, 25-11; B Suneetha (DLRL) bt B Veena (WGL) 25-00, 25-00; Joycee (Bhavans) bt Sreya (WGL) 25-00, 25-00; S Mani (Ind) bt B Kalavathy (Ind) 22-23, 25-05, 25-09; A Ramasree (Postal) bt S Himabindu (Ind) 25-00, 25-00; HB Sujatha (GENCO) bt K Navitha (AWASA) 05-27, 15-14, 23-08.

