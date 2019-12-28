Jagadish asks AP to use NSP water carefully

By | Published: 9:49 pm

Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Saturday appealed to the Andhra Pradesh government to cooperate with Telangana to use of Krishna water from Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) carefully.

Releasing water to the low-level canal of Alimineti Madhava Reddy Srisailam Left Bank Canal (AMRP-SLBC) at Pulva thanda of Peddavoora mandal in the district, Jagadish said it seemed like AP was utilising Krishna water from NSP more than its actual requirement.

Underlining the need to utilise the waters in the reservoirs and irrigation projects carefully to avoid wastage, he requested the AP government to cooperate with Telangana. “We should use every drop of water in the irrigation projects. At the same time, there is a need to maintain a certain level in the NSP for drinking water purposes,” Jagadish said.

The Minister also asked farmers in the ayacut of the left canal and low-level canal not to waste the water. He reminded them that it was the Telangana government which completed the works of the low-level canal of AMRP, which was pending for decades. Jagadish said 80,000 acres in Nagarjuna Sagar and Nalgonda Assembly Constituencies would be irrigated through the low-level canal. Irrigation tanks in the area too would be filled, he said.

Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, Nagarjuna Sagar MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah, Miryalaguda MLA Bhasker Rao, Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy and officials of the Irrigation Department attended the programme.

