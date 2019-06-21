Jagadish gets stuck in lift in Bhupalpally

By | Published: 12:36 am

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: Minister for Education G Jagadish Reddy, who went to visit the Kannepally pump house of the KLIS along with his followers, was stuck in the lift at the pumphouse for some time on Friday. The police, however, brought him out of the lift safely.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, Superintendent of Police (SP) R Bhaskaran said that as many as 12 persons including the Minister entered the lift while the actual capacity of the lift was 10. “Excess load on the lift created a technical problem. This led to the lift coming to a halt between the ground and first floor. However, our men broke open the doors and took them out of the lift. This has happened between 6 pm and 7.30 pm,” he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter