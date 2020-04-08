Jagadish Reddy inspects quarantine centre in Suryapet

By | Published: 8:19 pm

Suryapet: Exuding confidence among the people, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Wednesday said that self-confidence and mental strength would help in getting cured from any disease and urged people not to panic in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic.

Jagadish Reddy visited the quarantine centre set up in the Social Welfare Girls Residential School near Imampet in the district and interacted with the persons admitted there with symptoms of coronavirus. He tried to instill confidence among them saying they will not test coronavirus positive and would be released from the centre after the quarantine period. “We can defeat any virus with self-confidence and precautionary measures,” he said.

The Minister said that medical treatment would also be extended to the persons, who were kept in quarantine centre and suffering from symptoms of COVID-19. He assured them that all the required possibilities would be provided to them in the quarantine centre. They should also not get the feeling of being deserted or ostracised. When a few of the residents complained to the Minister about the lack of facilities, he instructed the district Collector Vijay Krishna Reddy, who accompanied him, to provide all required facilities in the quarantine centre.

Earlier, the Minister has inspected the Paddy Procurement Centre (PPC) at Chivvemla and distributed masks to the farmers. He also instructed the officials to take strict measures for maintaining social distancing at PPCs. He assured that the government would purchase till the last grain of the crop produced by the farmers in the district and asked the farmers to avoid gathering at one place in the PPCs in view of the pandemic.

