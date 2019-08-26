Jagadish Reddy launches Annapurna Meals Centres in Suryapet

By | Published: 8:28 pm

Nalgonda: Education Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Monday launched ‘Annapurna Meals Centres’ where a meal is served for just Rs 5 in Suryapet.

Suryapet Municipality, in association with Hare Krishna Movement, launched the meals centres at Municipal office and new agricultural market yard in Suryapet.

Launching the centres, Jagadish Reddy said that feeding the poor would give utmost satisfaction and happiness to anybody. The poor people, daily wage labourers and people who would come to the town from villages in search of works would be benefited from the facility by getting a meal at the price of Rs 5 per meal. He appreciated Hare Krishna Movement for taking up such initiative.

Seeking the cooperation from the denizens for beautification of the town, the Minister said the plantation programme in the town will be taken up in a big way to towards the goal of turning Suryapet into the top green town in the State.

The district Collector D Amoy Kumar, former Municipal Chairperson Ganduri Pravallika Prakash and representatives of Hare Krishna Movement were also present at the programme.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter