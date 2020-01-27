Jagadish Reddy objects to SEC decision

By | Published: 9:23 pm

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Monday expressed his displeasure over KVP Ramachander Rao, Rajya Sabha MP, being allowed to vote as an ex-officio member of Nereducharla Municipality in the district.

Reacting to the decision of the State Election Commission (SEC) providing opportunity to Ramachander Rao as ex-officio member of Nereducharla Municipality, Jagdish Reddy told the media that the Gazette notification issued by Rajya Sabha clearly stated that Ramachander Rao, who was elected as Rajya Sabha member from Telangana, was shifted to Andhra Pradesh while K Keshava Rao, who was elected as Rajya Sabha member from Andhra was alloted to Telangana after bifurcation of former Andhra Pradesh State.

“How can Ramachander Rao be allowed to register as an ex-officio member of a municipality in Telangana by the State Election Commission. With the series of defeats it had suffered in the State, Congress is desperately trying to win the post of Chairman of Nereducharla Municipality with the help of a vote from an MP from a neighbouring State,” he said

It was a clear indication of the mental condition of TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy. Though the people rejected the Congress in 2014 and 2018 elections, the Congress leaders did not learn any lessons and mend his ways, Jagadish Reddy added.

Stating that the Congress leaders have had emerged as an anti-development force by filing cases in courts against irrigation projects, he said the people had been teaching a new lesson to the Congress in every election – from Assembly to the latest municipal elections. The urban voters dismissed the statement of Congress leaders that the people of towns were with them. He said results of municipal elections indicated that over 90 per cent of the people in urban areas were with the TRS.

Political Secretary to Chief Minister and MLC Seri Subash Reddy, Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lindaiah Yadav and Huzurnagar MLA Shanampudi Saidi Reddy were also present.

Nereducharla polls postponed

Meanwhile, election of Chairman and vice chairman’s in Nereducharla Municipality was postponed to Tuesday after TRS councillors staged a walkout from the special municipal council meeting protesting against the SEC decision to allow Ramachander Rao register as an ex-officio member in their municipality.

Out of total 15 wards in Nereducharla Municipality, TRS and Congress won seven each while the remaining one was won by an Independent candidate. TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy registered his name as ex-officio member of the municipality and also roped in Ramachander Rao in an attempt to win the Chairman’s post.

