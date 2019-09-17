Jagadishwar Reddy counters opposition allegations on power

By | Published: 11:54 pm

Hyderabad: Dismissing the allegations of opposition parties, Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy said despite several requests, the then TDP government in Andhra Pradesh did not respond to supply power to Telangana.

Though being a power surplus State, AP did not respond positively to supply power at lower rates. In March 2016, Telangana had written to AP appealing for power supply at lower rates but they did not respond, the Minister said in the State Assembly here on Tuesday.

Later, when Telangana made an open offer, AP participated in the bid and quoted Rs.5.35 per unit. However, in the same bid, a company had quoted the lowest price of Rs.4.62 per unit. Following this, another appeal was made to AP asking them to supply power at the same lowest price, yet again they did not respond, the Minister clarified.

Power from Chhattisgarh

Making things more clear on power purchase from Chhattisgarh, Reddy said power was being purchased from a government organization and not from any private company. Coal is also being supplied from Coal India, he said.

Power is being purchased from Chhattisgarh at Rs.4.35 paisa, including Rs.3.90 for power and 0.45 paisa for transmission, he informed and added that Telangana was offering an average of Rs.4.46 for electricity organisations.

Countering the accusations that Telangana was not purchasing power from NTPC, the Minister said NTPC never offered to supply power at Rs.4.50. NTPC was offering the price between Rs.4.61 and Rs.5.10 and accordingly, power was being purchased from different plants, he clarified.

Meanwhile, Roads & Buildings Minister V. Prashanth Reddy said nearly Rs.2,500 crore was being raised through loans for completing under progress works this year.

Due to economic slowdown, the State government has decided to take up and complete all the under progress works. New projects will be taken up later, he informed.

“Since last five years, bills to the tune of Rs.13,000 crore were cleared and only Rs.1,200 crore was pending. These will also be cleared at the earliest,” said Reddy.

