Jagan and I will script a new chapter for Telugus, says KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday declared that he, along with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, were scripting a new chapter in the lives of Telugu people.

“A new chapter is being written, unlike anything seen in the past 60 or 70 years in the lives of Telugu people by Jagan Mohan Reddy and I,” Chandrashekhar Rao told reporters during a brief chat after his visit to the Sri Athi Varadar temple in Kanchipuram on Monday.

“Our relationship may not be digestible to some, might be disagreeable to some. There is nothing we can do about this,” Chandrashekhar Rao said, even as he declared: “But we are determined, with the blessings of the Lord and the people, to do our best to turn Rayalaseema into a ‘Ratnalaseema (land of diamonds).”

Chandrashekhar Rao said: “Andhra Pradesh has a Chief Minister with a determination to deliver. He understands the problems of the people of Rayalaseema. Godavari water has to come to Rayalaseema. As an elder brother, I assure 100 per cent cooperation. This will be possible.”

He also said that he and Jagan Mohan Reddy have been discussing ways to get Godavari water to Andhra Pradesh. “A thousand TMC of water goes to the sea from Krishna and Godavari rivers. Instead of allowing it to go waste, we came to a positive decision on using the water,” he said.

Turning to YSRCP MLA Roja, who received him at Kadiri on the way to Kanchipuram and accompanied him on the visit, Chandrashekhar Rao said “Roja is like a daughter. I bless her.”

He said he and his family had a very good darshan of Sri Athi Varadar Swamy.

Chandrasehkhar Rao left from Hyderabad by a special flight in the morning to Renigunta in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. From there, he travelled by road to Kanchipuram.

Upon arrival at the Athi Varadar Swamy temple, the priests greeted the Chief Minister with traditional rites and he later offered special prayers to the deity. Chandrashekhar Rao was accompanied by his wife Sobha Rao and daughter K Kavitha.

