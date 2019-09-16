Jagan announces Rs 10 lakh each as ex gratia

By | Published: 12:16 am

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy expressed shock over the tragedy and directed the officials to carry out rescue operations on a war-footing. He asked them to use NDRF teams, besides pressing into service Navy and ONGC helicopters in the rescue operations. Jagan announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the dead.

The Chief Minister also ordered all the available Ministers in the district to rush to the scene and supervise the rescue work. He directed the officials to suspend all boating services immediately in the region.

As reports suggested that the boat was being operated without licence, Jagan asked the officials to check for the licence of the boats and whether adequate training was given to the staff or not. He sought a complete report on the incident and directed framing of safety guidelines by an experts committee.

