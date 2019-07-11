Jagan appreciates KCR in AP Assembly

By | Published: 11:58 pm

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday castigated opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for attempting to politicise the current cordial relations between AP and Telangana.

Jaganmohan was addressing objections raised by TDP members in the AP Legislative Assembly on both States deciding to work together to resolve mutual issues, particularly with reference to plans of making the best possible use of water from the Godavari river for the benefit of the two States.

“As soon as we went and asked, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao magnanimously stepped forward and agreed to share water with us from within the boundaries of his State,” he said, amidst thumping of the desks by the ruling YSRCP members.

The AP Chief Minister said: “Together, we are working on a comprehensive plan to get Godavari water to Srisailam reservoir and from then on to Nagarjunasagar reservoir, which will result in stabilisation of the entire Krishna river ayacut in Andhra Pradesh”. “Even on this, the Opposition is searching for political gain. There has possibly not been a similar pathetic attempt anywhere in the world to politicise an issue of such importance,” he said.

Amidst shouts of “shame, shame” from the ruling party benches, he said: “Even as we speak, engineers from the two States are discussing options and plans to make Telangana’s proposal to bring Godavari water to Krishna at Srisailam reservoir”.

Declaring that he would hold an impromptu lesson on the Godavari river (meeku Godavari meeda class peekuta), for TDP, he said: “Instead of appreciating KCR’s magnanimity and the cordial relations with Telangana, what are we doing here? Criticising our neighbour?”

The main river course that comes from Nashik in Maharashtra was nearly running empty and even Telangana was not getting any water from it. The Pranahita and Indravati, the two tributaries that join the river, account for 35 per cent and 26 per cent, respectively, of the total Godavari water. What AP has in its borders is Sabari, which adds only 11 per cent of water to the river, he said.

“We can go to courts, we can contest and fight, but issues do not get resolved. Upper riparian States have been doing whatever they want to. For instance, Karnataka raised the height of Almatti dam to 219 m and then to 224 m, and we have been mute spectators. Even Maharashtra has been exploiting Godavari as per its will,” he said.

“What we need today is cordial relations between States. Chief Ministers should be able to sit and discuss issues in a friendly atmosphere. If this exists, if the Chief Ministers can work together, development can happen. It is because this situation exists today, Chandrashekhar Rao took a step forward with magnanimity,” Jaganmohan said.

The joining of the Godavari with river Krishna will benefit eight districts in AP, including four from Rayalaseema, and will also help Telangana address its needs in Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Khammam and Ranga Reddy districts. It will also stabilise the entire Krishna river ayacut, Jaganmohan said.