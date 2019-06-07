Jagan cabinet to have 5 deputy CMs, 25 ministers: YSCRP MLA

By | Published: 5:24 pm

Vijayawada: In a move aimed at wooing various communities, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy has decided to have five Deputy Chief Ministers in his cabinet.

This was disclosed on Friday by YSCRP MLA Ramakrishna Reddy, who said there will be 25 ministers in the state.

He said that all five deputy CMs and 50 per cent of the ministers will be from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Castes, minority and Kapu community “25 MLAs will take the oath of office and secrecy tomorrow as ministers and five MLA will take as the Deputy Chief Minister. The Chief Minister has chosen all five Deputy CM from SC, ST, BC, minority and Kapu community. And also 50 per cent of the minister has been chosen from these community,” Ramakrishna Reddy said.

Hailing the chief minister’s decision, MLA M M Shaik: “We are happy with his decision. He (Jaganmohan Reddy) will prove to be the best CM in India ever.” The decision was taken during the YSRCP legislature party meeting convened by Jaganmohan Reddy, which was attended by all the 150 elected MLAs at Jagan camp office in Tadepalli, Amaravati.

In the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election, Reddy’s YSRCP got an absolute majority by winning 151 out of 175 seats.

On May 30, the YSRCP chief took oath as the second chief minister of Andhra Pradesh since its bifurcation.

